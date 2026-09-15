'Those Who Committed Atrocity...': Disha Salian's Father Satish Names Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood Figures In Statement To CBI |

Mumbai: Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Disha Salian's death, her father, Satish Salian, on Tuesday said he had provided investigators with the names of several people, including Bollywood personalities and political figures who are, according to him, linked to his daughter's death.

Speaking to reporters, Satish said, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their bodyguards, and in covering, Param Bir Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, and many others. I handed all those details over to them."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, says, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their… pic.twitter.com/aCPRbnCPER — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

Satish recounts wait for probe

Satish said he had been waiting for the case to be reopened for the past two years and for an investigation to be conducted into the matter.

"Initially, an SIT was set up for the case, but they did nothing. I waited for another two years. Then I met Ashutosh Sir, who referred me to advocate Nilesh Ojha," he added.

According to Satish, he approached the Bombay High Court on Ojha's recommendation after the Commissioner's office did not respond to his request for an FIR to be registered.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, says, "... Initially, an SIT was set up for the case, but they did nothing. I waited for another 2 years. Then I met Ashutosh Sir, who referred me to advocate Nilesh Ojha. We first went to the Commissioner's… https://t.co/wq15VAbv6T pic.twitter.com/xpBYwufVvi — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

Case handed over to CBI

"After that, the proceedings dragged on; the court kept assigning dates, and time just kept slipping by, a year and a half passed. Finally, an order was issued to hand the case over to the CBI. There was a hearing that lasted two-and-a-half days... Finally, an FIR was registered, and the case was handed over to the CBI; it was a major breakthrough," he added.

"Now, the door has opened, and the investigation has commenced. I am absolutely certain that we will eventually get justice. We waited for six years. God has finally granted this to us," Satish said.

CBI registers FIR

The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in connection with Disha Salian's death following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a probe into the case.

Disha Salian who was found dead on June 8, 2020. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

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