Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Cabinet Berth For Supriya Sule, 2 Maharashtra Portfolios? NCP(SP)'s Demands In Exchange For Delimitation Bill Support Emerge: Report

Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP) is reportedly negotiating Centre and Maharashtra ministerial berths in exchange for backing the delimitation bill, fuelling speculation of a shift towards the NDA. (Read more...)

2. CRPF Deployed At Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram Hill As Supreme Court Orders Karthigai Deepam Lighting At Deepathoon Today | Watch

CRPF personnel have been deployed at Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram Hill ahead of the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting ceremony on November 28, following a Supreme Court directive. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Thiruparankundram undertakes security and surveillance duties in the area.This comes after the Supreme Court ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon today and directed the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Directs that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah. Directs the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

3. 'Straight Out Of GTA 6!': Indian National Among Two Shot In Broad Daylight Jewellery Heist In Peru | VIDEO

A 29-year-old Indian national was among two people injured after hooded, heavily armed robbers ambushed a jewellery-carrying Jeep in broad daylight in Peru's Callao on November 27. (Read more...)

4. Bisleri Again Faces FSSAI Heat After Water Samples Fail Tests In West Bengal: Report

FSSAI has reportedly sanctioned prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International after packaged drinking water samples from West Bengal failed laboratory tests, following similar action in Goa. (Read more...)

5. WWE Superstar Bronson Reed's Final Appearance At Crown Jewel Resurfaces After His Tragic Death At 38 | WATCH

The Australian wrestler reportedly suffered serious injuries and continued treatment after returning home on November 18. WWE later confirmed his death at 38 due to medical complications. (Read more...)

bronson reed's final appearance on wwe tv at crown jewel 💔 https://t.co/2H0l7nIBhG — the aesthetic (@theaesthetic) November 28, 2026

6. Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 60-Year-Old Woman Inside Ghatkopar Station Ladies' Washroom

CCTV footage helped police identify and trace the accused, who was seen fleeing towards the Metro station. (Read more...)

7. 'Sharam Kahan Hai? Kutte Ki Tarah...': Vishal Aditya Singh SLAMS Guests Over Food Chaos At Anant Singh's Daughter's Bihar Wedding – VIDEO

Vishal Aditya Singh expressed disappointment after videos of guests jostling for food at Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding surfaced online. (Read more...)

देखिए, किस तरह से लोग सब्जी लूटकर खा रहे हैं। अनंत सिंह की बेटी की शादी में कई लोगों को खाना तक नसीब नहीं हुआ। https://t.co/hp5R7DgPUr — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) November 25, 2026

8. Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Declares Lottery Results For 8,081 Non-EWS Flats Under My Preferred Home Scheme, 5,424 Applicants Selected

CIDCO has selected 5,424 applicants in its computerised lottery for 8,081 Non-EWS flats under the My Preferred CIDCO Home scheme. The homes are located across six Navi Mumbai locations under PMAY. (Read more...)

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Declares Lottery Results For 8,081 Non-EWS Flats Under My Preferred Home Scheme, 5,424 Applicants Selected |

9. IndiGo Resumes Select Flights To Jeddah And Madinah But Extends Riyadh And Dammam Flight Cancellations Till Dec 7

IndiGo has resumed select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah while extending cancellations of Riyadh and Dammam services until Dec 7, 2026, amid regional security concerns. (Read more...)

10. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur Dance To Punjabi Beats, Disha Patani And Other Celebs Attend

Diljit Dosanjh brought his AURA India Tour 2026 to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur, Disha Patani, Sanya Malhotra, Rasha Thadani and others attended. (Read more...)

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