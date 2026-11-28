Bronson Reed's Final Appearance At Crown Jewel Resurfaces After His Tragic Death | Bronson Reed/Instagram

WWE superstar Bronson Reed's final appearance on WWE television came at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7, 2026, in a shocking segment involving Nigerian wrestling star Oba Femi. What was initially presented as a dramatic moment during the World Tag Team Championship match has now become a heartbreaking memory following Reed's death at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, was not scheduled to compete in a match at Crown Jewel but made his presence felt during the World Tag Team Championship contest between his stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory and the duo of Penta and Je'Von Evans. The Australian powerhouse interfered in the match to help The Vision retain their championship against their opponents.

Bronson Reed's Final Appearance At Crown Jewel Resurfaces After His Tragic Death

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However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Oba Femi arrived to counter Reed's interference. Femi confronted the powerhouse and delivered a brutal counter, throwing him off the stage and sending him crashing through multiple tables below. The shocking spot left the WWE Universe stunned as Reed was taken out of the action.

The incident reportedly resulted in serious injuries for Reed, including broken ribs and a kidney injury. According to reports, the wrestler remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment after the incident, while WWE personnel stayed back to ensure he received the necessary medical attention. He eventually returned home on November 18 to continue his recovery.

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Reed's absence from WWE programming subsequently raised concerns among fans, particularly after details of his injuries emerged. His final appearance, which was initially remembered for the spectacular stunt involving Femi, has now taken on a much more emotional significance following the tragic news of his passing.

WWE confirmed Reed's death on November 27, announcing that the 38-year-old had passed away due to medical complications. The company paid tribute to the Australian wrestler, describing him as a larger-than-life personality, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague. However, WWE has not publicly established whether the medical complications were connected to the injuries he reportedly sustained at Crown Jewel.

Reed's death has left the professional wrestling fraternity in mourning. His final WWE television appearance at Crown Jewel, where he was sent crashing through tables by Oba Femi, will now remain the last time fans saw the powerhouse compete in a WWE storyline.