A brazen daylight jewellery heist in Peru's Callao has left two people, including a 29-year-old Indian national, injured after a gang of hooded, heavily armed robbers ambushed their vehicle and opened fire. Dramatic footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the attackers surrounding the vehicle and firing multiple rounds before fleeing with briefcases containing jewellery.

Gunmen Fire Over 20 Shots At Vehicle

The incident took place on November 27, 2026, along the Costa Verde highway in Callao, near Lima, Peru. According to reports, the armed gang intercepted a Jeep carrying jewellery packages on Santa Rosa Avenue while the occupants were heading towards Jorge Chávez International Airport.

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The attackers, travelling in multiple vehicles, surrounded the Jeep and opened fire on its occupants. The assailants reportedly fired more than 20 rounds, shattering the vehicle's windows and leaving both occupants with gunshot injuries.

The robbers subsequently fled the scene with briefcases containing jewellery.

Indian National Among Two Injured

The two victims have been identified as 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza and 35-year-old Peruvian woman Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza.

Both sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and were rushed to San Judas Tadeo Clinic for medical treatment. They are reportedly stable.

Police Probe Possible Gold Theft Motive

Peruvian police have launched an investigation into the daylight robbery and are examining whether the attackers specifically targeted gold or other valuable jewellery being transported by the victims.

Some reports have also suggested that the victims may be connected to the jewellery and gold trade. Investigators are looking into the vehicles used in the attack, with one of the suspected getaway vehicles reportedly having a history linked to criminal activity.

Meanwhile, footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, with the brazen ambush drawing comparisons to scenes from the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA).