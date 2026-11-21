6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Peru's Junin, Tremors Shake Lima As Residents Rush Outdoors; No Major Damage Reported | Video | X / @huaziduang

Lima: A strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit central Peru on Friday, prompting some residents in Lima to rush outdoors, though initial reports indicated no deaths or major destruction, according to NBC News, citing the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

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Peru’s Geophysical Institute reported that the tremor, which rattled Lima, was centred in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 kilometres.

Television images from the capital showed lawmakers exiting Congress, while people left their homes as the shaking hit.

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Speaking to local radio station RPP, Junin province council member Vicente Quispe, based roughly 320 kilometres east of Lima, said officials had not received word of damage from the jolt.

“So far, no damage has been reported. This is the first time an earthquake of this magnitude has been felt in this area,” Quispe said, as reported by NBC News.

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Along with medium-sized mining sites, Junin hosts the Toromocho copper mine, operated by Chinalco and counted among Peru’s major copper operations. Mining plays a central role in Peru’s economy, with the country ranking third globally in copper production.

Officials at the US Tsunami Warning System stated that the quake did not pose a tsunami danger.

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Peru sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a heavily faulted region where shifting tectonic plates regularly cause earthquakes, NBC News noted.

Further details are awaited.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)