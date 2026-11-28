Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Declares Lottery Results For 8,081 Non-EWS Flats Under My Preferred Home Scheme, 5,424 Applicants Selected |

Navi Mumbai: A total of 5,424 applicants have been selected in the computerised lottery conducted by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday for 8,081 flats under the Non-Economically Weaker Section (Non-EWS) category of its ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

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The lottery was conducted for homes located in Taloja, Panvel, Kamothe, Kharghar, Vashi and Ulwe. Of the 8,716 applications received for the scheme, 1,317 were withdrawn, leaving 7,399 applicants eligible for the draw. While 5,424 applicants were selected, 1,975 failed to make it to the list.

The draw was conducted by CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goyal in the presence of Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde, General Manager (Housing) Srinivas Mokalikar, National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director Laxmikant Garje and Narendra Bhamre.

“The entire lottery process was conducted using certified software to ensure transparency and fairness. Through this scheme, CIDCO aims to provide citizens with quality housing at affordable rates,” a CIDCO spokesperson said.

The housing scheme was announced in December 2025. Applicants wishing to withdraw from the scheme were given an online facility to withdraw their applications or relinquish their claims to the flats within 10 days of a notice issued on November 14, 2026. A separate option was provided in their login accounts. The last date for withdrawal was November 23, 2026.

Lottery statistics

Total flats available: 8,081

Total applications received: 8,716

Applications withdrawn: 1,317

Eligible applicants: 7,399

Successful applicants: 5,424

Unsuccessful applicants: 1,975