Ownership Dreams Get A Boost As Maharashtra Offers Class-I Conversion At 5% Premium For Mumbai Housing Societies | X

Mumbai: The state government has decided to grant Occupant Class-I status and ownership rights to cooperative housing societies on government-owned land in Mumbai by charging a premium of just 5% of the annual Ready Reckoner rate. The decision will facilitate the redevelopment and self-redevelopment of these societies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Class-I conversion orders were distributed to cooperative housing societies under the Nagari Nivara Parishad at a programme held at the Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Hall in Bandra, in the presence of Chief Minister Fadnavis.

A New Vision for Housing, Urban Growth & Youth Empowerment!Distributed Class I conversion orders to 113 cooperative housing societies under Nagari Nivara Parishad, benefiting approximately 6225 families. This landmark decision resolves long-standing ownership issues and paves the way for redevelopment of these housing societies. Building on the State Government’s 2017–18 policy to convert leasehold properties into freehold, the latest decision further strengthens ownership rights.Key initiatives to strengthen ownership rights and accelerate redevelopment in Mumbai:✅ The Reduced Conversion Premium from 10% to 5% will make the conversion process more affordable for these housing societies.✅ Boost to Self-Redevelopment: The reduced premium will make redevelopment more accessible to housing societies. Around 1600 self-redevelopment proposals have been received in Mumbai since 2019, with several buildings already completed.✅ Securing Individual Ownership Rights: Individual ownership documents for flat owners in vertical buildings will help prevent property-related fraud and disputes while giving flat owners greater security.Our objective is to ensure that Mumbai's residents, particularly Marathi-speaking families, can continue to live in the city and benefit from its redevelopment. These decisions are important steps towards making that vision a reality.Equally important is the commitment to building a drug-free Mumbai and safeguarding the future of our younger generation. This responsibility goes beyond enforcement, calling for sustained awareness, the right guidance and collective participation. The focus will be on raising awareness and empowering youth to make healthier choices.Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, MP Ravindra Waikar, MLA Murji Patel and other dignitaries were present.@cbawankule @MPLodha @ShelarAshish @RavindraWaikar @MurjiPatel_ #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Housing — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 27, 2026

Over 25,000 Residents To Benefit

The initiative will benefit 113 cooperative housing societies spread across approximately 62 acres, comprising 6,250 residential units and housing more than 25,000 residents. The Chief Minister said that the conversion would grant ownership rights to members and remove a major hurdle in taking up redevelopment.

Fadnavis said the state government amended the law in 2017-18 to provide for the conversion of leasehold land into Class-I occupancy. Initially, a premium of 25% was levied, which was subsequently reduced to 10%. Considering the need to facilitate redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, the Cabinet unanimously approved a proposal to bring the premium down to 5%.

He said the reduction would particularly benefit societies comprising economically weaker sections. The state government has also introduced several incentives for self-redevelopment, leading to around 1,600 proposals coming forward in Mumbai.

Wider Conversion Drive And Property Cards

The Chief Minister directed the Revenue Department to launch a wider drive to extend the Class-I conversion facility to other cooperative housing societies on government land in Mumbai. He also asked the department to organise camps within housing society premises and assist residents with the process.

The state government has also decided to issue individual property cards to flat owners in high-rise buildings and towers. Fadnavis said this would make ownership rights clearer and help prevent fraudulent practices, such as selling the same flat to more than one person.

Simplified Rules For Secure Ownership

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government had simplified rules to provide legal and secure ownership rights to homes in Mumbai, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Housing for All'.

He said the decision to reduce the premium to 5% would ease the financial burden on families under the Nagari Nivara Parishad and give a boost to redevelopment. The campaign would be extended to all eligible housing societies in Mumbai.

Bawankule added that the Revenue, Cooperation and Urban Development departments were working together to ensure that homes owned by ordinary citizens were legally recognised and their property rights secured.

Cultural Affairs Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar described the grant of Class-I status to the societies under the Nagari Nivara Parishad as a significant decision in Mumbai's social history. He said the 'Saksham' skill survey conducted in the Bandra-Santacruz area covered around 31,000 people and connected 3,500 young people with employment opportunities.

14 Acres Allotted For Film City

At the programme, 14 acres of government land cleared of encroachments in Mankhurd were handed over to the Cultural Affairs Department for the development of Film City.

The Mumbai Suburban District Administration has so far freed approximately 60 acres of government land from encroachments through a special drive. The land will be utilised for public projects and government-related purposes.

Chief Minister Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Bawankule appreciated the work of Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal and Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar. They said coordinated efforts by the administration had helped implement conversion orders, removal of encroachments and citizen-oriented initiatives effectively.

Collector Highlights Citizen-Oriented Initiatives

In his introductory remarks, Collector Saurabh Katiyar outlined the Class-I conversion initiative for housing societies under the Nagari Nivara Parishad, the land allotted for Film City, the Drug-Free Mumbai programme and the 'Saksham' skill survey and livelihood initiative.

Katiyar said approximately 60 acres of government land had been cleared of encroachments, of which 14 acres had been handed over for Film City. He added that the Nagari Nivara Parishad covers 62 acres and includes 113 cooperative housing societies with 6,250 residential units, accommodating more than 25,000 people. The conversion orders would help resolve the ownership-related concerns of these residents.

Also Watch:

Skill Development And Counselling Initiatives

Under the skill development campaign, 31,569 candidates received career guidance and 3,449 young people were connected with employment opportunities. Of these, 1,128 candidates had accepted job offers. Katiyar said several districts had adopted the skill-survey model.

He further said that 3,108 counselling committees had been established in various schools and colleges across Mumbai. With the participation of different non-governmental organisations (NGOs), 538 counsellors were working under the initiative, and 330 counselling sessions had been successfully conducted so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/