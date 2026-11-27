MHADA has unveiled a 500 sq ft sample rehabilitation flat ahead of the Kamathipura redevelopment consent deadline | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The Kamathipura Cluster Redevelopment Project has moved a step closer to implementation, with MHADA opening a project office and consent registration centre, along with a sample rehabilitation flat on Friday.

The authority has set December 7, 2026, as the deadline to secure consent from at least 51 per cent of tenants, residents and eligible landowners, with construction targeted to begin in February 2027.

The sample flat has been set up to help beneficiaries understand the proposed rehabilitation homes, which will have a carpet area of 500 sq ft.

Consent Required For Further Approvals

MHADA Vice-President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal said the authority would take up the next stages of the project, including master plan approval, environmental clearances and permissions from the High-Powered Committee and the Urban Development Department, after the required consent is secured.

“If 51% consent is received by December 7, MHADA intends to complete the necessary approval process by the end of January 2027 and begin construction in February,” Jaiswal said, appealing to tenants, residents and eligible landowners to submit their consent within the stipulated period.

Project Covers Over 1,200 Buildings

Spread across approximately 34 acres, the project covers around 943 cess buildings and 349 non-cess buildings. It involves more than 8,000 residential and commercial tenants, including around 6,625 residential tenants and 1,376 commercial tenants, besides approximately 800 landowners.

The redevelopment plan provides for the rehabilitation of existing occupants and the creation of around 4,500 additional housing units. The project is being implemented through MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board under Regulation 33(9) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2034.

MHADA has been appointed as the nodal agency and Special Planning Authority, while development will be undertaken through a Construction and Development Agency.

500 Sq Ft Homes For Existing Occupants

Approximately 8,000 tenants and residents would receive free rehabilitation homes with a carpet area of 500 sq ft. MHADA has appealed to residents to cooperate with the authority, saying the project was aimed at more than replacing old structures.

It would also seek to improve infrastructure, public spaces, transport facilities and environmental conditions in the historic South Mumbai neighbourhood.

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The newly opened consent registration centre will provide information, registration facilities and guidance to stakeholders. MHADA said the sample flat would give beneficiaries an opportunity to assess the proposed 500 sq ft rehabilitation accommodation.

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