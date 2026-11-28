Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 60-Year-Old Woman Inside Ghatkopar Station Ladies' Washroom |

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 60-year-old woman inside a ladies' washroom at Ghatkopar railway station. The incident occurred on November 26. The police have registered a case under the rape provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the GRP, the incident came to light at around 11.40 pm after the Station Master at Ghatkopar railway station informed the police that a woman had sustained a head injury. Subsequently, GRP personnel reached the spot, where the woman was present on platform number 4. On-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel also attended to her.



During a preliminary inquiry by women GRP personnel, the victim disclosed that she had come to the station with her daughter to board a train to Khadavli. While she was using the ladies' washroom located at the CSMT end of platforms 2 and 3, an unidentified man allegedly entered the washroom and sexually assaulted her. The washroom is unmanned.





The victim was subsequently taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for medical examination.



The GRP examined CCTV footage from the area. During scrutiny, the victim was seen entering the washroom at around 11.12 pm and coming out at approximately 11.22 pm. During the same period, a suspicious man was seen entering the washroom from platform number 2 and leaving hurriedly at around 11.19 pm. Further examination of the footage revealed that he was seen proceeding towards the Metro station. Based on the CCTV footage, the GRP traced and arrested the suspect. The GRP is investigating the accused. His occupation and residential address have not yet been ascertained. However, he appears to do odd jobs, police said.



Further investigation is underway. Her daughter is with her at the hospital. The victim reportedly does odd jobs.