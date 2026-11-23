Representational image | FPJ

​Mira Road: A shocking incident has come to light in the Mira Road area, where a 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths after being called on the pretext of attending a party. The victim had been invited to the party by her female friend. Police have registered a case against a total of four people, including the female friend.

Minor Girl Allegedly Forced To Consume Alcohol And Sexually Assaulted

​According to the complaint, the victim had gone to Mira Road for a party at the invitation of her female friend. However, two youths present there allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her. The accused also allegedly snatched a five-gram gold chain from her neck.

​The incident came to light when the girl's worried family members began searching for her after she failed to return home overnight. Considering the seriousness of the matter, police have booked all four individuals, including the victim's friend. Police are conducting further investigations to determine the exact role of the four accused and the sequence of events behind the assault and the theft of the jewellery.

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