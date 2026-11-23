Ambarnath Gets New Sports Complex; MP Shrikant Shinde Lays Foundation For Olympic-Standard Swimming Pool And Cricket Ground |

Ambarnath: Ambarnath is set to emerge as a major sporting destination in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a series of ambitious sports infrastructure projects launched on Monday. Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde inaugurated the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open Sports Complex in the heart of the city and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for an Olympic-standard swimming pool and a cricket ground at Green City in East Ambarnath.

New Sports Complex Features 400-Metre Running Track, Hockey And Football Grounds

The newly inaugurated sports complex, located near Netaji Chowk in West Ambarnath, features a 400-metre running track along with hockey and football grounds. The facility is expected to provide local athletes with access to organised sporting infrastructure and a platform to prepare for competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shinde said civic development should go beyond conventional infrastructure such as drainage, electricity and water supply. Municipal administrations and elected representatives must also prioritise quality sports facilities so that young talent gets opportunities to develop and compete at higher levels.

Shinde Highlights Revival Of Ambarnath Shooting Range, Calls For Comprehensive Sports Plan

He highlighted the revival of Ambarnath's shooting range which resumed operations in 2019 following sustained efforts, and said the development of the adjoining sports complex was a matter of satisfaction. He urged officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for creating facilities for multiple sporting disciplines.

Issuing specific instructions to the civic administration Shinde asked the Chief Officer to introduce a transparent online system for booking and obtaining permission to use the sports complex, ensuring that players and residents do not have to make repeated visits to municipal offices. He also stressed that the premises must remain exclusively reserved for sporting activities. He urged the District Collector to protect vacant government land for future sports infrastructure.

Olympic-Standard Swimming Pool And Cricket Ground Planned In East Ambarnath

At Green City in East Ambarnath, the foundation stone was laid for the proposed Olympic-standard swimming pool and cricket ground. Shinde also visited ongoing shooting, football and cricket competitions organised as part of the MP Sports Tournament, interacting with participants and encouraging young athletes.

Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal praised the new complex, saying its quality and central location could place it among the five best sports facilities in the MMR. He said the administration was planning to develop vacant government land as community spaces incorporating sports facilities, libraries and reading rooms.

Several prominent sportspersons and social media influencers were felicitated during the event, including rifle shooter Rahi Sarnobat, kickboxer Jayshree Shetye, powerlifter Swati Gade, runner Sarang Sonawane, footballers Sam and Soham Khanvilkar, and athlete Manas Shinde.

The event was attended by MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, Ambarnath Municipal Council President Tejashree Karanjule, Kalyan Mayor Harshali Thavil-Chaudhary, Ulhasnagar Mayor Ashwini Nikam and Chief Officer Umakant Gaikwad, among other officials, athletes and residents.

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