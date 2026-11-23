Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹6.17 Crore Electric Bus Charging Station At MSRTC's Dombivli MIDC Depot To Boost Green Mobility |

Dombivli: In a major push towards greener public transportation, the Maharashtra government has granted administrative approval for an electric bus charging station at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depot in Dombivli MIDC. The project, estimated to cost Rs 6.17 crore is expected to strengthen charging infrastructure and pave the way for expanding electric ST bus services across the region.

Maharashtra Government Pushes For Sustainable Public Transportation

The approval marks an important step in the state government's efforts to reduce dependence on conventional fuel and promote electric mobility in public transport. With the number of electric buses expected to increase in the coming years, dedicated charging facilities are being planned at strategic locations to support their operations.

The proposed facility will come up on an MSRTC-owned plot in Dombivli MIDC, located beyond the gymkhana area. Spread across approximately four to five acres, the strategically located depot has been used for operating buses to Thane, Palghar and other districts. The charging station is expected to increase the movement of buses and MSRTC personnel at the premises.

Electric Buses From Kalyan, Dombivli, Vitthalwadi And Thane To Benefit

The facility will cater to electric ST buses operating from depots in Kalyan, Dombivli and Vitthalwadi, as well as buses arriving from Thane and other parts of the state. This will create a common charging facility for electric buses serving different routes and improve operational flexibility.

According to Kalyan-Dombivli ST depot official Vetan Devdhar, an electric bus charging station is planned at the Dombivli MIDC depot. The contractor will undertake the construction after obtaining the necessary permissions from the Environment and Public Works departments.

A government resolution approving the project has been issued by the Transport Department and signed by Section Officer Sudhir Kolekar.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) undertaking is also working on charging infrastructure for its electric bus fleet. However, limited charging facilities and delays in some proposed projects have affected the full-scale deployment of its electric buses.

The development highlights a key infrastructure challenge facing the transition to electric public transport. Apart from procuring electric buses, transport agencies will need adequate charging stations, reliable power supply and maintenance facilities to ensure uninterrupted services.

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