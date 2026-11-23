Thane Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Operators Announce One-Day Strike From December 1 Over Rising CNG Prices And Inadequate Fare Hike | FPJ

Thane: Auto-rickshaw and taxi operators in Thane have announced plans for a one-day symbolic strike starting midnight on December 1, warning of potential traffic disruptions across the city if authorities fail to address rising fuel costs and long-pending grievances.

According to a memorandum submitted to the Thane Police Commissioner, the joint action committee representing the operators has urged officials to hold talks with union representatives and reach a decision by November 30. If no resolution is reached by the deadline, all auto-rickshaws and taxis in Thane will go off the road from midnight on December 1.

Fuel Burden and Fare Disparity

Operators say the auto-rickshaw and taxi business is already strained by growing competition in passenger transport, rising vehicle numbers, and escalating operating expenses, compounded by sharp hikes in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices.

The union noted that CNG prices have risen by an average of ₹11 per kilogram over the past 11 months. While the transport department implemented a ₹1 fare increase effective September 1, operators argue that the revision is nominal and falls far short of offsetting the surge in fuel costs, leaving driver-owners to absorb financial losses. "The transport department implemented a nominal ₹1 fare hike from September 1, which is completely inadequate compared to the ₹11 per kg surge in CNG prices over the last 11 months. Driver-owners are being forced to bear heavy financial losses." - Representative, Auto-Rickshaw and Taxi Operators' Union.

Operators have also accused authorities of failing to make firm decisions on fare revisions aligned with inflation indices or fare rate controls. "With increasing competition in passenger transport, a rising number of vehicles, and higher maintenance costs, the rickshaw business is already in deep trouble. On top of that, there is no concrete decision on revising fares in line with inflation."- Local Auto-Rickshaw Operator, Thane.

Union Leadership Awaits Government Action

Regarding the broader impact on Mumbai, union leadership noted that discussions with transport officials are ongoing before deciding on further escalation. "Due to the government's assurance, we will wait and then clarify our stand."- Shashank Rao, President, Auto Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Association Joint Action Committee

Rao's remarks followed a meeting between joint action committee office-bearers and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar regarding unauthorized passenger transport using private two-wheelers, including Rapido.

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