Thane's ‘Avishkar 2026’ Photography Exhibition Concludes With 324 Stunning Photographs Selected From Over 7,000 Entries Nationwide |

Thane: The four-day ‘Avishkar 2026’ photography exhibition, held alongside the 27th Thane Mayor’s Cup National Photography Competition and organized jointly by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Photo Circle Society, concluded enthusiastically on Sunday evening (November 22) in the presence of Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske and MLA Adv. Madhavi Sanjay Naik.

Photography Exhibition Celebrates Nature, Culture And Human Emotions

The exhibition showcased compelling and artistic visual narratives spanning nature, wildlife, social life, human emotions, culture, festivals, and everyday moments. Sharing his remarks at the closing ceremony, MP Naresh Mhaske noted that the moments captured through the photographers' lenses were so lifelike and expressive that virtually every photograph seemed worthy of a top prize.

Hosted at the Hinduhrydaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery near Teen Hath Naka, Parabwadi, the exhibition was organized under the chairmanship of Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar. Out of 7,018 entries submitted by photographers from across the country, approximately 324 selected works were put on public display.

MP Naresh Mhaske Highlights Importance Of Promoting Art And Culture

Describing the event as an artistic treat for Thane residents and a vital national platform encouraging photography, MP Mhaske expressed confidence that such initiatives would further enrich the city's art and cultural movement. He also recalled his efforts as a corporator toward establishing the Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery, expressing immense joy and satisfaction at seeing the venue actively utilized by artists for regular exhibitions and creative gatherings.

Commending the Photo Circle Society for sustaining and steadily elevating the competition over the past 27 years, MLA Adv. Madhavi Naik also lauded TMC officials for their continued institutional support to the event.

During the ceremony, dignitaries felicitated the first-prize winners across categories:

Street Photography:Kishor Das (Kolkata)

Nature – Wildlife: Dr. Parag Nalawade (Bhayandar)

Landscape – Waterscape: Shibashish Saha (Kolkata)

Festival: Uday Shankar Pal (Hyderabad)

Creative Colors:Rajesh Dhar (Kolkata)

Renowned photographer Vijay Barse, senior photographer Charudutt Koli, Deputy Commissioner Minal Palande, and Photo Circle Society President Anju Mansingh were also present at the event.

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