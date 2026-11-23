Maharashtra: 2 Killed, 27 Injured After Private Bus Overturns On Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two people were killed and 27 others were reportedly injured after a private bus rammed into a parapet wall and overturned on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the accident occurred at around 1 pm within the jurisdiction of the Phulambri police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said.

Private Bus Rams Into Parapet Wall, Overturns On Samruddhi Mahamarg

The private bus, which had originated from Nagpur, rammed into the parapet wall along the expressway before overturning, the official was quoted as saying.

Two people lost their lives in the accident, while 27 others reportedly sustained injuries.

Those who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment.

The identities of the two deceased individuals have not yet been disclosed. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Three Killed In Separate Accident

In a separate accident that occurred on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway in the early hours of Monday, three youths were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a Volkswagen Polo collided with a truck near Khatkewadi in Wagholi.

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.30 am when the car rammed into the truck.

Wagholi Police Launch Rescue Operations

Following the accident, Wagholi police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The police personnel rescued the injured youths from the damaged vehicle and rushed them to the nearby I-Max Hospital for treatment.

However, three of the occupants, identified as Omkar Suryawanshi, Shankar Dhole and Mayur Auti, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Two Undergoing Treatment

The other two occupants, identified as Ashutosh Markad and Pranay Shinde, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. However, the accident has triggered panic in the area, while the deaths of the three youths left their families in a devastated condition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/