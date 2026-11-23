Thane Road Accident Claims Lives Of Two 18-Year-Old Youths After Collision With Container Truck On Retibandar Road | File Pic

Thane, November 23,2026: Two 18-year-old residents of Mumbra died late Sunday night after their two-wheeler was involved in a collision with a container truck along the Mumbra–Thane stretch of Retibandar Road in Thane West, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 11:42 PM on November 22, 2026, on Retibandar Road along the Mumbra–Thane carriageway. According to preliminary information, an Ashok Leyland container truck (MH 46 AE 2416) and a Suzuki Burgman 125 two-wheeler (MH 04 MM 2291) were heading from Mumbra toward Thane when the accident occurred, leaving both riders trapped beneath the container. The container driver fled the scene following the crash.

Rescue and Medical Response

Personnel from Mumbra Police, Mumbra Traffic Police, and the fire brigade—equipped with one rescue vehicle and one fire tender—rushed to the spot. Firefighters extricated the two men trapped beneath the container, and police assisted in transporting them by ambulance to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa for treatment. Doctors at the hospital declared both youths dead upon arrival.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as:

Aris Aslam Qureshi (18), a resident of Javed Complex, Deori Pada, Mumbra, Thane.

Irfan Ahmed Ansari (18), a resident of Sahara Chawl, near Raja Masjid, Deori Pada, Mumbra, Thane.

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Traffic and Investigation

The crash slowed traffic along the Mumbra–Thane route near the accident site. Further investigation into the collision and efforts to trace the absconding driver are underway by Mumbra Police Station, based on information provided by the Mumbra Fire Station and CSMH, Kalwa.

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