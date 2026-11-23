Navi Mumbai: 3 Escape Unhurt After Dumper Truck Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In Taloja | VIDEO | X

Navi Mumbai: A major accident was averted in Navi Mumbai's Taloja after a dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying two women passengers and its driver at Crown Company Chowk.

All three occupants of the auto-rickshaw escaped unhurt, owing to the timely intervention of Taloja Traffic Police, Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel and locals.

CCTV Footage

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, showing both the dumper truck and the auto-rickshaw taking a left turn when the collision occurred.

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The auto-rickshaw subsequently came partially underneath the truck and tilted dangerously, risking an overturn. Noticing the incident, traffic police personnel and locals immediately rushed towards the auto for the help.

The CCTV footage of the timely rescue went viral on social media, with the policeman's actions drawing praise.

Previous incident

In a separate incident in Navi Mumbai from September 24, a 17-year-old Class XII student had a miraculous escape after the Honda City he was driving plunged nearly 70 feet from Parsik Hill onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks near CBD Belapur.

The teenager, identified as Chinmay Patil, was found on the rear seat of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred near the Vishwanath Maharaj Samadhi Temple, above the railway tunnel near CBD Belapur station.

The car passed through trees and bushes along the slope before landing on the railway tracks. The vegetation reportedly helped reduce the impact of the fall.

The vehicle landed between the two railway lines without coming into contact with the overhead electric wires, averting a potentially serious accident.

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