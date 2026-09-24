Navi Mumbai Accident: 17-Year-Old Student Survives 70-Foot Car Plunge From Parsik Hill Onto Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A Driver with his Honda City Car took the plunge on railway Belapur-Uran Line near CBD Belapur Station, after the driver of the car lost control, on Thursday, 24/9/2026 | FPJ Photos: Farooq Syed

Navi Mumbai, September 24, 2026: A 17-year-old Class 12 student had a miraculous escape after the Honda City he was driving plunged nearly 70 feet from Parsik Hill onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks near CBD Belapur around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The boy, identified as Chinmay Patil, was found on the rear seat of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. He is out of danger but is in shock and unable to speak, with police yet to record his statement to ascertain exactly how the accident occurred.

Police Await Student's Statement

According to PI Lakhan Raskar, Patil was found alone in the vehicle and there was no one else inside it. "The boy has suffered very minor injuries and is in shock. He is currently unable to speak, and we have not yet recorded his statement. Therefore, we do not know exactly what happened. There were no eyewitnesses to the accident and hence we do not know if it fell while taking a reverse or not," Raskar said.

Navi Mumbai: A Driver with his Honda City Car took the plunge on railway Belapur-Uran Line near CBD Belapur Station, after the driver of the car lost control, on Thursday, 24/9/2026. | FPJ Photos: Farooq Syed

Patil is a Class 12 student of Ryan International School. According to Raskar, police suspect that he had purchased the second-hand Honda City himself without his parents' knowledge.

Around four weeks ago, he allegedly took the Aadhaar card of a friend who is a major and used the friend's details to purchase the car in the friend's name.

The friend was reportedly unaware that his documents had been used to purchase the vehicle, while Patil's parents were also unaware that he had purchased the car. "He had got the money from somewhere and purchased the car is what we have found, prima facie," Raskar added.

Navi Mumbai: A Driver with his Honda City Car took the plunge on railway Belapur-Uran Line near CBD Belapur Station, after the driver of the car lost control, on Thursday, 24/9/2026. | FPJ Photos: Farooq Syed

Car Plunges Onto Railway Tracks

The accident took place near the Vishwanath Maharaj Samadhi Temple, above the tunnel near CBD railway station. The car plunged from the hill onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks after passing through trees and bushes on the slope covering a total of 70 feet. The vegetation reportedly reduced the impact of the fall.

"The car did not fall directly from the hill onto the tracks. There were several trees and bushes, because of which the impact was less," Raskar said.

The car landed between the two railway lines and did not come into contact with the overhead electric wires, averting a potentially serious accident. The incident, however, brought local train services on the Belapur-Uran route to a halt for around two-and-a-half hours.

Vehicle Removed From Tracks

Removing the car from the tracks proved difficult because of the location where it had landed. Railway personnel, fire brigade officials, police and local residents joined the operation and dragged the vehicle for nearly 150 metres along the tracks before taking it out and shifting it near Belapur village.

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The rescue and removal operation continued for around one-and-a-half hours.

Raskar said no case had been registered so far. Police are awaiting Patil's statement to establish how the car reached the railway tracks and ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

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