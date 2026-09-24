Navi Mumbai Accident: Vehicle Lands On Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks, Local Train Detained; Services Briefly Affected | VIDEO

Railway staff worked to remove a road vehicle that obstructed the Belapur-Uran line | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: Rail services on the Belapur-Uran line were affected on Thursday after a road vehicle ended up directly on the railway tracks, leading to the detention of a local train.

Rail Traffic Affected

According to Central Railway, the vehicle came onto the tracks between stations on the Belapur-Uran line. “A road vehicle has come on the track between the Belapur-Uran line and one local train is detained because of the same,” a Central Railway official said.

Railway authorities immediately began efforts to remove the vehicle from the tracks. The incident resulted in a temporary disruption to services on the corridor, with the detained local being held until the obstruction was cleared.

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Further Details Awaited

Further details on how the vehicle reached the railway tracks and whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.

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