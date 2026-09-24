 Navi Mumbai Accident: Vehicle Lands On Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks, Local Train Detained; Services Briefly Affected | VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Accident: Vehicle Lands On Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks, Local Train Detained; Services Briefly Affected | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai Accident: Vehicle Lands On Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks, Local Train Detained; Services Briefly Affected | VIDEO

A road vehicle ended up on the tracks between stations on the Belapur-Uran line on Thursday, briefly disrupting rail services and leading to the detention of one local train. Central Railway staff began removing the vehicle from the tracks. Details on how it reached the railway line and whether anyone was injured were unavailable.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Accident: Vehicle Lands On Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks, Local Train Detained; Services Briefly Affected | VIDEO
Railway staff worked to remove a road vehicle that obstructed the Belapur-Uran line | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: Rail services on the Belapur-Uran line were affected on Thursday after a road vehicle ended up directly on the railway tracks, leading to the detention of a local train.

Rail Traffic Affected

According to Central Railway, the vehicle came onto the tracks between stations on the Belapur-Uran line. “A road vehicle has come on the track between the Belapur-Uran line and one local train is detained because of the same,” a Central Railway official said.

Railway authorities immediately began efforts to remove the vehicle from the tracks. The incident resulted in a temporary disruption to services on the corridor, with the detained local being held until the obstruction was cleared.

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Further Details Awaited

Further details on how the vehicle reached the railway tracks and whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.

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