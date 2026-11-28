Bollywood and TV stars attend Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert | Instagram

Mumbai had a full-on Punjabi music night as Diljit Dosanjh brought his AURA India Tour 2026 to the city. And while thousands of fans gathered to catch the singer live, the concert also turned into a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood and television personalities joining the crowd. From Karisma Kapoor and Avneet Kaur dancing to the music to Sanya Malhotra sharing a moment with Diljit on stage, the evening had plenty of celebrity sightings.

Karisma Kapoor and Avneet Kaur's dance at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert goes viral

Diljit's much-awaited concert took place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday, November 27. Videos from the venue showed Karisma Kapoor enjoying the performance with her friends. Dressed in a casual black outfit, with her hair left open, the actor was seen dancing along to the Punjabi singer's popular tracks and soaking in the atmosphere.

Avneet Kaur was another familiar face spotted at the show. She attended with a friend and was seen enthusiastically dancing to the singer's Pokito song. Clips of her enjoying the concert have also been doing the rounds online.

Sanya Malhotra graces stage while other celebs stun in VIP section

One of the evening's special moments came when Diljit invited Sanya Malhotra on stage. The actor appeared delighted as she joined him, held his hand and danced alongside the singer in front of the cheering audience.

Disha Patani was also among the celebrities who attended the concert, keeping her look casual in a white T-shirt and baggy jeans. Raveena Tandon's children, Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani, were spotted at the venue's VIP section.

Other familiar faces at the show were Urvashi Rautela, Banita Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. Television actor Jasmine Bhasin attended with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

More about the concert

Beyond the celebrity sightings, the concert drew thousands of fans to Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Security arrangements were in place for the large gathering, with more than 500 Mumbai Police personnel deployed at the venue. Bomb detection teams also conducted checks at the racecourse.

Diljit kept the audience entertained with a mix of popular tracks, including Ikk Kudi, Saanson Ki Mala and Pokito, among other songs. With fans singing along and celebrities joining in on the dancing, the Mumbai leg of the AURA India Tour turned into a lively night of music and star sightings.

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