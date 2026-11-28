‘Ab Aur Main Sharma Jaunga...’: Diljit Dosanjh Invites Sanya Malhotra On Stage, Dances With Actress At Mumbai Concert – VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Star Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave fans a special moment to remember during his Mumbai concert when he spotted actress Sanya Malhotra and invited her on stage.

The singer then danced with her, leaving the actress visibly overwhelmed by the surprise.

A video from the concert that has surfaced on social media shows Diljit performing in front of a packed and energetic crowd when he reached out his hand towards her and invited her to join him on stage.

Sanya, who appeared visibly delighted and overwhelmed, walked up to the stage and held Diljit's hand. The singer then got her to join him for a dance, live on stage.

In the video, Sanya can be seen smiling and soaking in the moment as Diljit continued to perform alongside her.

Diljit also shared a glimpse of the moment on social media, praising the actress. Sharing the video, he wrote, “MUMBAI Sanya Ji what a Charm.”

The Mumbai concert also saw Diljit address the security threats that had emerged ahead of his performance.

Earlier, the singer had responded to bomb threats issued against his concert, saying that he would continue to respond with love despite the threats.

During his performance, Diljit said, “They said they want to blow up Daljit with a bomb. Their only aim is that no one should go to Diljit's show, people should be threatened. In cities it is the season of gunpowder, in villages it is the season of guava. I love you. Doesn’t matter if you throw a bomb at me, I have love for you.”

The concert was held in Mumbai amid heightened security following repeated threats.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)