'Bomb Se Uda Denge?': Diljit Dosanjh Turns Mumbai Concert Bomb Threat Into A Message Of Love, Says 'Shehron Mein Baroodon Ka Mausam Hai' - VIDEO |

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to the bomb threat reported at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where he is scheduled to perform. Addressing the threat, Diljit said that he had nothing but love to offer, despite the threats being made against the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh's official social media handle shared a video from his Mumbai concert, in which the singer addressed the bomb threat in his trademark style. He began by greeting the city with a cheerful "Aamchi Mumbai" before responding to the threats. "Diljit ko bomb se uda denge? Waah! Inka maksad sirf yahi hai ki Diljit ke show mein log na aayein, unko dara diya jaye, dhamka diya jaye, kisi bhi tareeke se rok diya jaye," he said.

He then responded to those threatening him with a poetic message, saying, "Shehron mein toh baroodon ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon (guava) ka mausam hai." Continuing his message of love despite the threats, Diljit added, "Mere taraf se pyaar hai, aap beshak bomb phenko mere pe. Mere taraf se phir bhi aapko pyaar hai."

The singer also spoke about his roots, saying that he comes from a village and that his music reflects the same background. He added, "Aapko agar mera koi gaana nahi bhi samajh mein aaya toh jo mitti ki khushboo hai, woh aapko zaroor aayegi." Referring to the massive turnout at the Mumbai concert, Diljit spoke about the people who had gathered both inside and outside the venue. He also went on to thank the Mumbai Police for their efforts.

The threat came just a day before Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert, scheduled for November 27. On November 26, an email warning of possible bomb blasts and grenade attacks was reportedly received by the Mumbai Police. The sender allegedly threatened multiple locations, including Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where Diljit was set to perform, along with actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, and several other locations. Police launched an investigation and stepped up security at the locations mentioned, although no suspicious objects were found during the checks. The authenticity of the threats was yet to be established. The timing added to the concern, as the threat came on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The concert is reportedly being held under heightened security, with around 500 Mumbai Police personnel deployed at the venue. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams also swept the premises, while entry checks were increased from three gates to five. Several videos also circulated on social media, showing huge queues outside the venue, as excited concertgoers arrived way ahead the gates opening.

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