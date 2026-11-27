Mumbai This Weekend: Diljit Dosanjh And Usha Uthup’s Live, Exciting Events To Watch Out For |

Looking for exciting plans in Mumbai this weekend? From live music and stand-up comedy to coffee festivals, fashion pop-ups and a celebration of Japanese culture, the city has plenty lined up. Whether you want to catch your favourite artist live, explore new flavours or shop for the festive season, here are seven events to add to your weekend calendar.

1. Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026

Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh brings his Aura India Tour to Mumbai. Fans can look forward to an energetic live performance featuring his popular tracks and signature stage presence.

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

When: Friday, November 27

2. Mumbai Coffee Festival 2026

Coffee lovers have a reason to rejoice as the Mumbai Coffee Festival returns to Jio World Drive. The festival brings together coffee enthusiasts, expert roasters and artisans, with workshops, live performances, gourmet experiences and plenty of brews to explore.

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai

When: November 27-29

3. Morgan Jay: The Goofy Guy Tour

Looking for an evening filled with laughter and music? Comedian Morgan Jay is bringing his high-energy musical comedy show to Mumbai. Expect audience interaction, catchy original songs and plenty of goofy moments throughout the performance.

Where: Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Mumbai

When: Friday, November 27

4. 31 Unscrolled

Fashion enthusiasts can head to Soho House for a shopping experience featuring homegrown labels and statement styles. From outfits for Christmas and New Year's celebrations to fresh seasonal collections, the event promises a fashionable day out.

Where: Soho House, Juhu, Mumbai

When: Friday, November 27, 12 PM-9 PM

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5. Usha Uthup Live Concert

Veteran singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup is all set to entertain Mumbai audiences with her distinctive voice and electrifying stage presence. Music lovers can look forward to a memorable evening celebrating her timeless musical journey.

Where: Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Borivali

When: Saturday, November 28

6. Navi Mumbai Comic Con 2026

Pop culture enthusiasts, get ready for two days of all things comics, anime, gaming and cosplay. Navi Mumbai Comic Con will bring together fans, creators and collectors, with special guests, merchandise and plenty of opportunities to celebrate your favourite fandoms.

Where: CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

When: Saturday, November 28-Sunday, November 29

7. Kyoto Pop-Up Project 2026

Experience a taste of Japan in Mumbai through the Kyoto Pop-Up Project. Celebrating the Japanese city's rich cultural heritage, the showcase brings together traditional craftsmanship, culinary heritage, premium products and contemporary lifestyle experiences.

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai

When: November 14-December 31

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