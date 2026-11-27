Planning A Trip To Kutch? Explore The Historic Lakhpat Sahib Gurdwara Visited By Diljit Dosanjh | Instagram/ Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently visited the historic Lakhpat Sahib Gurdwara in Gujarat's Kutch district, bringing the centuries-old religious site into the spotlight. Known for its deep-rooted Sikh heritage, spiritual significance and historical connections with Guru Nanak Dev, the gurdwara is among the important pilgrimage destinations for the Sikh community. If you are planning to visit Kutch and seek spiritual peace, then you can add this to your bucket list.

About historic Lakhpat Sahib Gurdwara

Lakhpat Sahib Gurdwara is located inside Lakhpat Fort in the historic town of Lakhpat, near the India-Pakistan border. This gurdwara is believed to be associated with Guru Nanak Dev's travels during his Udasis (spiritual journeys). According to Sikh traditions, Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have stayed at this place during his journey to Mecca, particularly during his fourth Udasi (1519–1521), and the place is also associated with his second Udasi (1506–1513). As per reports, he stayed with a local Sindhi family, whose descendants established the gurdwara in the early 19th century as an Udasi site.

Significance of Lakhpat Sahib Gurdwara

Lakhpat Sahib holds immense religious and historical significance. The gurdwara preserves several objects associated with Guru Nanak Dev, including wooden footwear, a palki (palanquin) and other historical artefacts that are revered by devotees.

The shrine is also known for its distinctive architecture. It reflects the region's historical influences. Its structure and surroundings offer visitors a glimpse into the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kutch.

The gurdwara is particularly significant because Lakhpat was once a prosperous trading town with a thriving port. However, following the devastating earthquake of 1819 and changes in the course of the Indus River, the town gradually lost its commercial importance.

About Lakhpat Fort

Lakhpat Fort is a 7-km-long fortified wall enclosure built in 1801, which was named after 13th-century Sindh ruler Rao Lakha. The town once thrived as a key coastal trade hub between Gujarat and Sindh. The structure of the fort is built of brown stone with round watchtowers and gates. The surroundings also feature the Kori Creek wetlands, salt flats, Buddhist caves and more.

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