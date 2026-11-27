Heading To Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Concert? Know How To Reach The Venue, How To Book Tickets And More | File Pic

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is in the headlines as the renowned singer is slated to perform in Mumbai on Friday, November 27, as a part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The concert, which is scheduled to take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to experience their favourite artist live. It is expected to start at 4 pm (6-hour duration), and around 25,000 attendees are expected, according to BookMyShow.

If you are planning to attend the concert, here is everything you need to know about reaching the venue and booking tickets.

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Venue and timings

The concert will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm and will continue for approximately six hours. Given the expected turnout, attendees are advised to reach the venue well in advance to avoid last-minute crowds and entry delays. Talking about the age limit, those aged 5 years and above are allowed. The event will feature performances across several musical genres, including Punjabi, Bollywood, folk, hip-hop, pop and R&B. Hindi and Punjabi are listed as the languages of the performance.

How to reach Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mahalaxmi Race Course is well connected to different parts of Mumbai through local trains, buses and road transport.

By local train: Mahalaxmi railway station on the Western Line is the nearest railway station to the venue. Visitors can take an auto-rickshaw or walk towards the racecourse.

By metro: Attendees can use Mumbai Metro services. For that, take Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to Mahalaxmi Metro (or Science Centre Metro Station) and walk to the venue.

By road: Taxis and app-based cab services are convenient options. However, heavy traffic and possible road restrictions are expected around the venue.

How to book tickets?

Fans can book tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert through the official BookMyShow platform with prices starting at Rs 5,499. Prices may vary depending on the category selected and applicable booking charges.

With thousands of fans expected, attendees should check ticket availability and event-specific entry guidelines before travelling.

Things to remember

Keep your digital or physical concert ticket handy, carry a valid identification document and follow the organiser's instructions regarding permitted items and entry timings.

For a smooth concert experience, plan your commute in advance and leave early to enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited Mumbai performance. On-site parking is limited, so using public transport would be feasible via Mahalaxmi Railway Station next door, with a no-car zone planned around the venue.

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