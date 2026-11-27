Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Maharashtra Shocker: 3 Teenagers Killed As Speeding Police Emergency Response Vehicle Rams Their Motorcycle In Gondia | Video

Three teenagers aged 14 and 16 were killed after a speeding Maharashtra Police 112 ERSS vehicle collided head-on with their motorcycle on Gondia-Tirora Road. (Read more...)

#Maharashtra #Gondia : Three young men died after a police vehicle hit a two-wheeler near the Dandegaon bus stand in Gondia district.Following the incident, angry villagers protested by burning tires on the road and demanded that a case be registered against the police personnel involved. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 26, 2026

2. 'Something Has Changed': Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Catches Netizens' Attention During IND vs NZ 2nd Test In Christchurch

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action became a talking point during the second India-New Zealand Test after netizens spotted a slight difference in his run-up compared to the first match. (Read more...)

3. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Roads Around Mahalaxmi Racecourse To See Restrictions Today; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police have advised motorists to use the Coastal Road during Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. Heavy crowds and congestion are expected between 3 pm and 10 pm around the venue. (Read more...)

4. Delhi: Viral Okhla Video Shows Mother Cow Chasing Motorcycle Carrying Calf; Police Say Owner's Son Was Taking It Home

Delhi Police have clarified that a calf seen being carried on a motorcycle in a viral video from Okhla was being taken home by the cow owner's son. (Read more...)

5. Software Firm SAP Looking To Layoff At Least 10,000 Employees In AI-Led Overhaul

SAP is reportedly preparing to eliminate at least 10,000 jobs, affecting around 9 percent of its global workforce, as it shifts towards an AI-first strategy. Product, engineering and sales departments are under greater scrutiny. (Read more...)

6. Tata Sons Listing Row: Venu, Vijay Singh Seek Charity Commissioner's Inquiry Into Tata Trust's Proposed Legal Action

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have sought an urgent inquiry by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner into the trust's proposed legal action against Tata Sons. (Read more...)

7. Anant Singh Kicks Driver From Moving SUV While Waving At Crowd During Daughter's Wedding Celebration| VIDEO

The latest video surfaced amid his daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding celebrations in Bihar's Nadwan village. Earlier, another clip showing two men cleaning mud off Anant Singh's shoes while he sat on a chair had gone viral. (Read more...)

Anant Singh kicked his driver while the car was moving. https://t.co/Y4FQ7Sympx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 26, 2026

8. Nathan Lyon Named In Fresh Sandpapergate Revelation Over Alleged Ball-Tampering Suggestion During 2018 Pakistan Test Series

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has reportedly been identified as the player who suggested using mints to alter the ball's condition during the 2018 Pakistan Test series in the UAE, six months after Sandpapergate. (Read more...)

9. Drone Crashes Into Dhurandhar Rapper Reble's Face Mid-Performance At Guwahati Show, She Walks Off Stage - VIDEO

Meghalaya-based rapper Reble was performing at an event in Guwahati on Thursday when a drone suddenly struck her face before crashing. The incident occurred while she was performing Run Down The City from Dhurandhar. (Read more...)

10. India Biennale 2026: Naresh Kumar Kumawat On The Philosophy Behind ‘You Are That’ And The Role Of Public Art In Mumbai | FPJ Exclusive

Sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat’s 22-foot stainless steel installation, ‘The Mirror Within’, will be showcased at the India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2026 in Delhi from December 4. (Read more...)