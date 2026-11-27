Drone Strikes Reble's Face As She Performs Dhurandhar Song At Guwahati Event | Instagram

Rapper-singer Reble, aka Daiaphi Lamare from Meghalaya, who gained attention for her vocals on standout tracks Run Down The City - Monica and Naal Nachna from Dhurandhar, recently performed at the PULSE 2026 Awards. The event took place on Thursday, November 26, at Hatisila in Guwahati, Assam. However, a video from the event has now gone viral, showing a drone crashing into the singer's face mid-performance.

Reble's Guwahati Performance Takes Unexpected Turn As Drone Crashes Into Her Face

In a video shared by an Instagram user, Zaman Diaries, who attended the event, Reble can be seen performing Run Down The City while jumping and dancing on stage. However, things took an unexpected turn when a drone suddenly struck her across the face before crashing. The incident appeared to leave the rapper startled and visibly shocked.

Following the mishap, Reble was seen walking off the stage without saying anything. The Instagram user who shared the footage also confirmed that the drone had indeed hit the rapper's face during her performance.

No Statement Yet

The video has since been circulating on social media, with fans expressing concern over the incident. As of now, Reble has not shared any statement or update about the mishap on her social media handles.