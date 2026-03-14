Meet Reble, The 24-Year-Old Artist From Meghalaya Reshaping The Sound Of Indian Hip-Hop

In the mist-draped hills of Meghalaya, a 24-year-old artist is redefining the contours of Indian hip-hop. Reble is basking in her meteoric rise this past year. She has made super success as she stepped into cinema when she rapped for the promo song of the Malayalam hit ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ in August last year and three months later she not only had three songs on the blockbuster soundtrack for ‘Dhurandhar', but also appeared in promotions for the film. “These projects just happened naturally. My art speaks for itself so people find me. I’m forever grateful for these amazing projects and the people behind them” shares Reble over an email chat.

In October last year she also released her single New Riot, a track that pulses with raw energy, distorted synths, and a message that refuses to be ignored. According to her, New Riot isn't just a song; it's a declaration. Crafted during a personal breaking point, Reble channeled her emotions into a track that embraces chaos as a source of power. She explains, "The song was born from rage, the kind that makes you feel alive. It's about giving shape to anger and emotional breakdowns." For Reble, anger isn't something to hide; it's human, raw, and unfiltered—a reflection of the universe's own chaos.

It’s no wonder then that Daiaphi Lamare became Daya and then Reble. We prod her on the moniker Reble, whether it’s a statement, a mindset, or both? “It’s a statement, a form of protest against a rigid system” says the singer - rapper who recently took the stage for the second time at the ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender festival in Pune on Friday and previously set the stage on fire at hip-hop festivals like Rolling Loud India, Spotify’s Rap 91 last year, thus cementing her career graph as a full blown hip-hop musician.

This single New Riot marks a significant evolution in Reble's musical journey. She describes it as her truest expression yet, stating, "Reble is the New Riot." The track released under Homegrown Music, a joint venture with Atlantic Records, is part of a larger project exploring themes of chaos, emotion, and transformation, with aspirations to create something timeless.

Reble discovered hip-hop as a little kid and felt a strong resonance towards this genre. “It made me feel like I could do something in life. Rap is freedom of speech. I grew up listening to Red Hot Chilli Peppers, HCP, MGMT, Linkin Park, Eminem, Notorious BIG, and such artists”. Songs like Sky’s the limit (Biggie), Hey Ya (Outkast), Beautiful (Eminem) shaped her career making her who she is today. From a very young age, music was always around Reble, be it rock, hip-hop, indie music. Her tryst into writing and rapping began when she was around 12 years old. “I wasn’t scared to take this genre, and yes it was worth it. I don’t think anybody can tell me what to do with my life”. Very rightly said. A young musician, all raring to go, turning rage into rap and her refusal to be boxed in.



Reble initially worked with the Mix N Flow Studio in Shillong, including members of hip-hop group Khasi Bloodz, while balancing academics with music. She studied civil engineering before going all into music and rap, choosing beats over blueprints. “I actually really like science and I only chose music because it was more flexible. I love classical physics so I did my civil engineering, but I hate the thought of a 9-to-5 (job) or having an authority dictate my life. That’s why I chose music. I would’ve worked as a civil engineer if I wasn’t so opposed of the white-collar job rat race” states the Shillong native who graduated with a First Class Distinction from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Bangalore.

Reble’s November 2022 EP ‘Entropy’ that has tracks like Bond Fission carry intense, almost scientific metaphors. The singer states that her EP was a terrible project musically as she had almost no funds and the record label money given was almost negligible. “It was not engineered well and I’d say it’s one of my most terrible works. However, it had a good concept. I use a lot of scientific concepts in my music because I love science” she confesses that even her debut single Bad was not what she expected although it was raw and introspective. “That track was literally bad too. But I was young and was trying something, so I'm still proud of myself. Musically, it is a terrible song though”.

Reble’s other notable tunes on her 4 track EP are Changes where she talks about how things will get better for her, while Peace of Mine brings in Odiya multi instrumentalist Adwait Pattanaik for a acoustic-pop piece and Jane which talks about a chaotic world that’s unraveling. The EP was released via Kamani Records and was accompanied by a music video for the song Bond Fission.

Reble who’s music blends hip hop with elements from trap, hardcore, alternative and R &B, believes that music should be felt, not explained. "For me, songs are mirrors. You see in them what’s already inside you."

The North East has immense talent, yet national recognition often feels limited. Reble is positive that the North East is making waves and is “catching up slowly but surely”. This can be seen when the young musician won The Indian Music Diaries (TIMD - an independent music award) award for Best Emerging Hip Hop Artist of the Year in 2024.



While hip-hop is usually male-dominated, Reble is just one of few female artists in the scene holding solid ground. “It just takes art to achieve something, whether that is expressing emotions, telling a story, healing, connecting people, or making a point”, she signs off.