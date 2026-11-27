Maharashtra Shocker: 3 Teenagers Killed As Speeding Police Emergency Response Vehicle Rams Their Motorcycle In Gondia | Video | X / @sirajnoorani

Gondia: Three teenagers riding a motorcycle were killed when a speeding police vehicle collided with their two-wheeler in Gondia district of Maharashtra, prompting locals to block traffic at the accident site, officials said.

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The accident took place on the Gondia-Tirora Road near the Dandegaon Bus Stand within the jurisdiction of Gangazhari Police Station on Wednesday night, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all three teenagers on the motorbike, Kartik Brijlal Bisen (14), Shivprasad Kamble and Jitendra Bawankar (both aged 16), were killed on the spot, police said on Thursday.

The trio was travelling towards Gangazhari from Ekodi when a speeding police 112 ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) vehicle went out of control while attempting to overtake a tipper truck and collided head-on with their two-wheeler, they added.

Local residents gathered at the crash site and briefly disrupted traffic to protest the negligent driving of the police vehicle.

Looking at the severity of the fatal accident and anger among people, additional police force was deployed on Thursday at Gangazhari under the guidance of Additional SP Abhay Dongre to maintain peace and order.

Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamare assured a fair probe into the accident.

Local MLA Vinod Agrawal promised to make efforts to arrange financial help from the government for the kin of the deceased.

In the meantime, police have registered a case against Amit Mahule, who was driving the offending vehicle, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to rash driving and causing death by negligence.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)