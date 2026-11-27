Who Is Sharath Subramanian Shankar? US-Based Techie Held For Sending Over 1,500 Hoax Emails, Including Threats To Amitabh Bachchan, BMC In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have identified 28-year-old Sharath Subramanian Shankar, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu who was working in the United States, as a suspect in a series of hoax bomb threats targeting prominent establishments across the country.

He is suspected of sending more than 1,500 threatening emails over the past two years, including warnings directed at the BMC headquarters, Metro stations, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), courts, schools, vital installations and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow.

Who Is Sharath Subramanian Shankar?

Shankar, a native of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, lived and worked in Austin, Texas. He is believed to have worked with technology companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS). He was detained by the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at Chennai airport in July after arriving from the US, following intelligence inputs shared by Mumbai Police. He is currently in Tamil Nadu Police custody.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said investigators would seek his custody to question him about the motive behind the threats and establish whether anyone else was involved. “Once we obtain his custody, we will thoroughly interrogate him to determine the reason for sending the threats,” the officer said, as quoted by The Times of India.

How Mumbai Police Traced The Suspect

Cops reportedly got a breakthrough after a Mumbai Police officer involved in the threat-mail probe began communicating with the sender, following a lead from one of the emails. Shankar allegedly responded to a question using his personal email account, unaware that he was interacting with a police officer. This helped cops gather information about his identity, which was then shared with the Tamil Nadu Police.

The investigation had been challenging because the threat emails originated from multiple accounts and were sent using virtual private networks (VPNs) and other anonymising tools to conceal the sender's identity. The use of these technologies reportedly made digital tracing difficult and delayed the probe.

Threats Triggered Evacuations & Security Checks

Each threat email received in Mumbai triggered established security protocols, including evacuation of premises, deployment of bomb detection and disposal squads, sniffer dog teams and personnel from local police stations and the Crime Branch. In several instances, public services were disrupted, although all the threats investigated so far turned out to be hoaxes. One such email sent to the BSE on June 10 claimed that RDX had been planted inside the building, prompting security checks.

Another Suspect's Role Under Scanner

The Mumbai Police are also examining the possible role of 24-year-old Ankit Shankhwar, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly operating a network that created and supplied fake email accounts.

The UP ATS has claimed that email IDs created by Shankhwar were used to send hoax bomb threats to prominent establishments in Mumbai on November 12. According to the agency, he allegedly sold these accounts to a Bangladeshi national, after which they were used to circulate the threats. The ATS has further claimed that Shankhwar received USD 50,000 (approximately Rs 47 lakh) from sources in countries including Turkiye and Egypt for supplying the email accounts.

Mumbai Police are yet to establish Shankhwar's exact role in the threat-mail cases. The Crime Branch's Criminal Intelligence Unit and local police stations are conducting separate investigations. Police are seeking to establish the suspects' modus operandi, motive and whether the operation involved a larger network.

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