Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Security To Be Beefed Up After Bomb Threat? Here's What We Know

A few days ago, a bomb threat email was received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to reports, the threat email alleged that one of the targets would be Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. The singer's concert is going to take place on November 27, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Security beefed up for Mumbai concert

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, Dosanjh has decided to go forward with the same venue, and the security detail and security arrangements have been beefed up. After the threat email, reportedly, the police subsequently conducted checks at the location, and nothing suspicious was found. However, strict measures are going to be taken on the day of the concert.

A source told the tabloid, “Usually, checking happens at three gates, but this time they will conduct checks at five gates. Security checks will be conducted at the location on the day of the event and the day before.”

Additional security personnel and restrictions

Further talking about the Delhi concert, which took place on October 30, the source revealed that earlier there were plans to have 400 private security personnel, but the cops recommended increasing it to between 1,500 and 2,000. The same will happen in Mumbai.

The source added, “A 500 to 700-metre no-car zone, as well as traffic restrictions, will be imposed. Plainclothes police personnel will be deployed around Diljit in Mumbai, and additional security will be arranged at his hotel. Organisers have been instructed not to disclose details of his accommodation or arrival time to anyone, including the paps.”

Concertgoers to face thorough screening

Another source also revealed that the phones of the people attending the concert will be thoroughly checked as part of the screening process.

Well, we are sure all the Mumbai fans of Diljit are eagerly waiting for his concert in the city. We won't be surprised if, just like all his concerts, even videos from this one will go viral on social media.