Fresh bomb threat emails targeted Mumbai civic officials, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa and Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled concert | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The offices of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide received a fresh bomb threat via email on Thursday morning, warning of bomb blasts, drone strikes and grenade attacks at several locations across the city, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa.

The email, received at around 10 am, was written in Punjabi, Hindi and English. The sender allegedly threatened to blow up the Mayor’s office at 1.11 pm on November 26 and a court at 3 pm the same day.

Threats To Bachchan And Dosanjh

The threat also mentioned an alleged drone attack on Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, between November 27 and December 31. Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is scheduled to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday, November 27, was also specifically named in the email.

The sender reportedly demanded an apology from Dosanjh and issued a warning to people attending his concert. The email cautioned concertgoers against picking up any iPhones found lying on the ground, while asking the Marathi community to remain alert and protect their children.

It further threatened grenade attacks at multiple locations across Mumbai over the next 30 days unless Dosanjh’s three-hour concert was stopped.

Metro Trains Also Threatened

In another alarming claim, the sender alleged that bags containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted in several metro trains and warned commuters against using the Mumbai Metro between November 27 and December 31.

The email also reportedly carried pro-Khalistan slogans and references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. At the end of the message, the sender mentioned two organisations — Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada).

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Security Measures Strengthened

A police officer said that a series of similar threat emails had been received over the past few days, particularly ahead of Dosanjh’s scheduled concert. Security arrangements at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse have already been strengthened, with police teams taking precautionary measures. The threats are being treated seriously, even as investigators suspect that several such emails could be hoaxes.

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