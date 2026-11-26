Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Bungalow Jalsa Gets Fresh Bomb Threat | Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, has received a fresh bomb threat on Thursday, November 26, 2026. According to reports, an e-mail warning of IED blasts at the megastar's bungalow and Mumbai metro stations has been received. Mumbai Police and security agencies have gone on high alert.

Reportedly, the e-mail was sent to the Mayor's office and the relevant administrative officials at midnight on Thursday. The e-mail also threatened to carry out a grenade attack on the Mayor's office at 1:11 pm.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.