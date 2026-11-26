Vasai woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her brother to death during a family dispute; Manikpur police register murder case | Representational Image

Vasai, November 26, 2026: A woman allegedly stabbed her biological brother to death following a family dispute in Vasai. The incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday in the Anandnagar area of Vasai West. Manikpur police have arrested the accused sister and registered a case of murder against her.

Frequent Arguments Over Family Issues

According to information provided by the police, the deceased, Ganpat Mukne (30), lived in Naupada in Vasai West. His divorced sister, Sunita Bhoir (34), lived with him along with her children. The two reportedly had frequent arguments over petty issues.

Ganpat allegedly struggled with alcohol addiction. Around midnight on Wednesday, he returned home intoxicated, which sparked a fierce argument with his sister.

Sister Allegedly Attacks Brother

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, during which an angered Sunita attacked Ganpat with a kitchen knife. Sustaining severe injuries, he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment.

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Manikpur police stated that Sunita Bhoir has been arrested in connection with the case and booked for murder.

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