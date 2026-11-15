Palghar Crime: 43-Year-Old Carpenter Beaten And Strangled To Death In Nalasopara; Wife, 2 Brothers Arrested

Three people have been arrested following the alleged murder of a 43-year-old man in Pragati Nagar | Representational Image

Nalasopara, November 14, 2026: A 43-year-old carpenter was allegedly beaten and strangled to death following a domestic dispute at Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara East on Saturday. The Tulinj police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sameer Shaikh, lived with his wife at Mangalmurti Apartment. The couple frequently quarrelled over domestic issues. On Saturday, another argument broke out between them, following which his wife called her two brothers, who also live in Nalasopara.

Around 4 pm, the two men arrived at the flat and allegedly assaulted Shaikh. Shaikh somehow managed to escape and came downstairs. However, the duo caught hold of him outside the building, assaulted him again and strangled him to death.

Residents Catch Three Accused

Alert residents intervened, caught hold of the three accused and handed them over to the police.

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“Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was pre-planned by the victim's wife and her two brothers,” said Police Inspector Marathe of the Tulinj police station. All three have been arrested on murder charges.

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