Palghar Crime: 53-Year-Old Man Arrested For Pushing Woman Onto Railway Tracks At Naigaon Station After She Resisted Molestation | VIDEO

The incident at Naigaon railway station has raised serious concerns over women's safety during local train journeys | File Photo

Vasai Road, November 12, 2026: Maharashtra Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman and pushing her onto the tracks at Naigaon railway station, resulting in severe injuries that required her left arm to be amputated.

The incident took place on November 4, 2026, at around 7:04 pm on Platform No. 1 (KM 47/10-11) of Naigaon railway station. An unidentified young woman was found critically injured, bleeding from a head wound, with her left arm severed at the elbow.

On-duty station staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP personnel rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her by ambulance to Janseva Hospital in Vasai for emergency medical care. Initially, authorities suspected the incident to be a routine train accident.

#Mumbai: Woman Pushed Off Local Train After Objecting To M*lestation On Nov 4; CCTV Visuals From Naigaon Station Reported by @ImAbhi5200 #MumbaiNews #MumbaiLocalTrain https://t.co/0yZR5o4qMx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 12, 2026

Victim Identifies Accused In Statement

The case took a crucial turn on November 6, 2026, when the victim, subsequently identified as Sofia Aslam Khan, aged 20, gave a detailed statement to the GRP while undergoing treatment at Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

According to the victim's statement, she was travelling on a local train from Borivali to Naigaon when an unknown man, estimated to be around 50 years old, semi-bald, wearing a chocolate-coloured shirt and black trousers, and carrying a backpack, harassed and molested her.

Around 7:15 pm, when she deboarded at Naigaon station and confronted him over his behaviour, the accused allegedly shoved her aggressively. The impact caused her to fall through the gap between the platform and the train, directly onto the railway tracks as the local train moved, running over and severing her left arm.

GRP Registers FIR Under BNS Sections

Based on her statement, the Bhayandar Government Railway Police Station registered an FIR on November 6, 2026 (Crime Register No. 061/2026) under Sections 74, 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Recognising the gravity of the crime, a joint task force comprising GRP Bhayandar and RPF Vasai Road was formed to track down the suspect.

Accused Arrested In Naigaon

Following swift investigative efforts, GRP Bhayandar arrested the accused on November 9, 2026. He has been identified as Jitendra Girjappa Hirmukhe, 53, a resident of Room No. 20, House No. 1489/20, Maa Compound, near Panjartalao, Wakipada, Naigaon (East), Palghar district.

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The accused is currently in judicial custody. Furthermore, coordination with the Senior Police Inspector (PI) of GRP Bhayandar revealed that Section 109 of the BNS has also been added to the charges against the accused.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway under the direct supervision of the GRP Bhayandar PI.

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