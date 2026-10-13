Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Naigaon Police Headquarters Clerk For Allegedly Accepting Bribe Over Salary Bill

The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Naigaon police headquarters clerk accused of demanding a bribe to process a policeman’s outstanding salary | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: A senior clerk posted at the Naigaon police headquarters has been taken into custody by a team of the Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a policeman.

The accused clerk has been identified as Badrinath Thorave (40).

Bribe Demanded Over Salary Arrears

According to the ACB, the complainant was on sick leave for 294 days. While he was on sick leave, the complainant's salary was stopped. After returning from sick leave, the said employee was granted leave for 248 days, and the remaining days were unpaid.

In order to prepare the outstanding salary bill for the period for which the said leave was approved, send it to the treasury and get the bill approved, the public servant demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant. Of that amount, Rs 10,000 was immediately accepted through a phone call.

Complaint And Verification By ACB

Since the complainant did not want to pay the remaining bribe, he filed a written complaint against the public servant on September 16 at the ACB Mumbai office.

The ACB team verified the allegations, and during verification conducted on September 16 and October 7, it was found that the public servant had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 25,000 in addition to the Rs 10,000 previously taken from the complainant.

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Clerk Caught During Trap Operation

During the trap operation conducted on Tuesday, the public servant was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the second instalment of the bribe amount of Rs 5,000. During the search, a mobile phone was seized, and the bribe money was recovered from the accused.

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