Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches Circle Officer, Talathi, Assistant In Alleged ₹1 Lakh Bribe Case

The Navi Mumbai ACB arrested three accused during a trap operation linked to alleged bribery for mutation of land records in Chirner | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a circle officer, a talathi and a private woman assistant while allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe in connection with the mutation of land records in Chirner, Uran, on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Keshav Dagdu Mohite (52), circle officer at Koproli, Uran; Jaihind Birsha Koli (49), talathi at Chirner; and Monika Vignesh Patil (36), a private woman assistant working with the circle officer at Koproli.

Bribe Demand For Land Records

According to the ACB, the complainant had submitted an application seeking mutation of the names of the legal heirs of his deceased sister and deletion of the name of his deceased brother from the 7/12 extract of land at Chirner. The land was jointly held in the names of the complainant's maternal uncle, maternal aunt, brother and sister.

The complainant approached the ACB on October 1, alleging that Mohite and Koli had demanded Rs 1 lakh from him for carrying out the changes in the land records.

The ACB subsequently conducted a verification of the complaint on October 5 in the presence of government panch witnesses at the Talathi office at Chirner and the Circle Officer's office at Koproli.

During the verification, the alleged demand of Rs 1 lakh by Mohite was confirmed, while Koli was found to have allegedly encouraged the complainant to pay the bribe, the ACB said.

ACB Lays Trap

Based on the verification, the ACB laid a trap on Tuesday.

During the trap at around 2 pm, Mohite allegedly instructed the complainant to hand over the Rs 1 lakh to Patil, who was working as his assistant. Patil accepted the money from the complainant and subsequently handed it over to Mohite. The ACB team then caught both of them red-handed with the bribe amount in the presence of panch witnesses.

Koli, who was allegedly involved in the demand, was subsequently taken into custody from Dronagiri at around 2.45 pm.

ACB Details Operation

DySP Dharmaraj Sonke of the Navi Mumbai ACB said, "After verification of the complaint, it was confirmed that the revenue officials had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant and had told him to hand over the bribe amount to the woman assistant. A trap was subsequently laid, following which the woman assistant accepted the Rs 1 lakh from the complainant and handed it over to the circle officer. Both were caught red-handed. The talathi, who was allegedly involved in the demand, was later taken into custody from Dronagiri."

A case under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, is being registered at Uran police station, Navi Mumbai. The three accused were taken into custody during the trap operation and further legal proceedings are underway.

The trap was conducted by the Navi Mumbai ACB team under the supervision of Police Inspector Arundhati Yelve and DySP Sonke, with the guidance of senior officers of the Thane range.

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ACB Appeals To Citizens

The ACB has appealed to citizens to approach the bureau if any public servant demands a bribe or if they have information related to corruption. The toll-free number is 1064, while the Navi Mumbai ACB office can be contacted on 022-27833344 or WhatsApp number 9920351064.

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