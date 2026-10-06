Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches Board Inspector, Security Guard Allegedly Accepting ₹43,000 Bribe In Mathadi Worker Case

The Navi Mumbai ACB laid a trap at the APMC office after verifying an alleged bribe demand linked to a Mathadi worker application | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Class III official of the Grocery Market and Shops Board, Mumbai, and a security guard while allegedly accepting a Rs 43,000 bribe at their office in APMC, Turbhe, on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Rajaram Kadam (56), a Grading In-charge Inspector with the board, and Vijay Narayan Pawar (38), a security guard. The ACB alleged that the duo had initially demanded Rs 55,000 from a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in connection with his application for appointment as a Mathadi worker.

Bribe Demand Verified By ACB

According to the ACB, the complainant had applied to the Grocery Market and Shops Board after an acquaintance resigned from a Mathadi worker's position. He was required to obtain a signature on the Mathadi worker register receipt.

The complainant approached the ACB on October 5, alleging that Pawar had demanded Rs 5,000 for himself and Rs 50,000 on behalf of Kadam. During verification in the presence of panch witnesses, the demand was confirmed, following which the amount was negotiated down to Rs 43,000, the ACB said.

Trap Laid At APMC Office

A trap was subsequently laid at the board's office in the Central Facility Building at APMC Fruit Market, Sector 19, Turbhe. The ACB said Kadam (56) and Pawar (38) accepted the allegedly demanded amount from the complainant in the office cabin at around 6.47 pm, following which the trap team took them into custody.

"After the complaint was received, the alleged demand was verified in the presence of panch witnesses. A trap was then laid after the demand was confirmed. The two accused were apprehended after allegedly accepting the negotiated bribe amount," said Dharmaraj Sonke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, Navi Mumbai.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The ACB is preparing the trap panchnama and further legal proceedings are underway. An offence under Sections 7 and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is being registered at APMC police station, Navi Mumbai.

The trap was conducted under the supervision of Sonke and led by Police Inspector Nita Bhosale, along with members of the ACB Navi Mumbai team.

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The ACB has appealed to citizens to report demands for bribes or other corruption-related complaints to the department. The bureau's Navi Mumbai unit is based at the APMC Fruit Market, Turbhe, and its toll-free helpline is 1064.

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