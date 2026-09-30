Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books 2 BMC Engineers, Private Person Over ₹3.5 Lakh Bribe Demand In Govandi

The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against two BMC engineers and a private person over an alleged bribe demand | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, has booked two engineers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's M-East Ward, Govandi, and a private person for demanding a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh.

The accused have been identified as G.H. Chandolkar, Assistant Engineer, M-East Ward, A.D. Dudhbhate, Deputy Engineer, M-East Ward, and V. Khade, private person.

Bribe Demand Linked To Work Bills

According to the complaint filed by a 34-year-old man, he had carried out work under the Pink Army scheme and public toilet cleanliness in the M-East Ward jurisdiction. To approve the bills for the completed work, the accused public servants demanded Rs 3.50 lakh as a bribe.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB, Mumbai, and filed a written complaint. During verification, it was revealed that the accused public servants demanded a bribe from the complainant, with the private person showing readiness to accept the bribe amount on their behalf.

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The ACB has registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

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