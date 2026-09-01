Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Railway Official For Allegedly Demanding ₹8,000 Monthly Bribe To Avoid Shop Demolition

The CBI has registered a case against a railway official following a complaint over an alleged monthly bribe demand | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe against a railway official for allegedly demanding undue advantage from a man who runs his commercial establishment within the railway premises in order to avoid demolition action.

According to the CBI, a complaint of Jogeshwari resident J.L. Thakur had been received. It is alleged in the complaint that he is the owner of one salon shop situated near Jogeshwari railway station East, which has been given on rent.

Railway Official Allegedly Demands Bribe

A few days ago, one Ashish Yadav, introducing himself as a railway officer, came to his salon shop and called him at the shop. Accordingly, he met him at his shop.

Ashish Yadav told him that his shop comes within the railway area boundary and, to avoid demolition of the said shop, he has to pay Rs. 20,000 per month to him.

The complainant further made a lot of requests, but Yadav remained adamant on his demand for a bribe of Rs. 20,000. The complainant showed his inability to pay the amount and told Yadav to demolish his shop.

Upon this, Yadav told him that he would reduce the amount to Rs. 10,000 and finally settled the bribe amount at Rs. 8,000 and further told him that he had to pay the amount for the months of June and July altogether and directed him to arrange accordingly.

Complaint Leads To CBI Probe

The complainant further alleged that on August 19, Yadav again came to his shop and told him that he collects the amount from every person and again demanded Rs. 8,000 per month from him and threatened to demolish the shop if this amount was not paid per month. Ashish Yadav further told the complainant to arrange the money and contact him on his given mobile number.

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The complainant was not willing to pay the bribe and approached the CBI. On August 21, the said complaint was verified. During verification, it was revealed that Yadav demanded money from the complainant for not demolishing his shop. Following this, a case has been registered against Yadav under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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