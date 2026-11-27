Another video of Bihar MLA Anant Singh has surfaced on social media, this time showing him allegedly kicking his driver while travelling in a moving SUV during celebrations surrounding his daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding.

The video, which has gone viral, reportedly shows the Mokama legislator standing through the sunroof of his SUV and waving at people gathered along the road in Nadwan village in Patna district on November 25.

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Wearing a gamcha around his neck, Singh is initially seen greeting the crowd as the vehicle moves forward. However, seconds into the clip, he removes the gamcha and appears visibly agitated before striking the driver and kicking him while the SUV is still moving.

The incident has triggered reactions on social media, with the video drawing attention amid the ongoing wedding celebrations.

Another Anant Singh Video From Daughter's Wedding Goes Viral

This is not the first video of Anant Singh from his daughter's wedding celebrations to attract attention online.

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Earlier, a video showed the MLA seated comfortably on a chair while two men bent down to clean mud off his shoes. One man was seen wiping one shoe while another appeared to attend to the other, as several people stood around him.

The clip sparked reactions and memes on social media, with viewers commenting on the display of VIP treatment.

Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Draws Massive Crowd

The videos have surfaced amid the wedding celebrations of Shivangi Singh, daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, held on November 25 in the family's ancestral village of Nadwan in Bihar's Patna district.

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Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar' in Bihar, had reportedly extended an open invitation to people for the wedding, resulting in a massive turnout.

Videos from the celebrations also showed chaotic scenes at the wedding feast, with the crowd reportedly overwhelming the arrangements. In one widely circulated clip, guests were seen using drinking glasses as plates, scooping food directly from large cooking vessels and carrying food away in cardboard cartons.

Other videos showing guests scrambling for sweets and makeshift food arrangements also went viral, adding to the social media attention surrounding the wedding.