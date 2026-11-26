Anant Singh Feeds Prasad To Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh/X

A light-hearted moment featuring Mokama MLA Anant Singh and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has caught attention on social media. In a video circulating online, Anant Singh is seen feeding prasad to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during the wedding celebrations of the Bihar MLA's daughter in Ladma Gram Panchayat.

The heartwarming interaction between the two political leaders has grabbed eyeballs, with Anant Singh personally offering prasad to the former BJP MP. The light-hearted exchange added a special touch to the wedding festivities and quickly became a talking point on social media.

Anant Singh Feeds Prasad To Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

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Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also took to X to share pictures from the wedding ceremony and extend his wishes to the newlyweds. He revealed that he attended the wedding of Anant Singh's daughter in Mokama, Bihar, and offered his blessings to the couple.

"Today, I attended the auspicious wedding ceremony of the beloved daughter of MLA Shri Anant Singh ji at Ladma Gram Panchayat. My heartfelt best wishes to the newlyweds for a happy married life and a life full of blessings," Brij Bhushan wrote in his post.

The wedding ceremony witnessed the presence of several guests, with the interaction between Anant Singh and Brij Bhushan emerging as one of the memorable moments from the occasion. The video has since attracted attention online, with the unusual yet warm gesture between the two political figures becoming a talking point.

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