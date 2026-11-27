Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, seeking an urgent investigation into the trust's decision to pursue legal proceedings against Tata Sons and certain directors.

According to a report by Financial Express, the two trustees have raised concerns that the proposed litigation could hinder the Tata Group holding company's compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandatory listing requirement.

In separate representations dated Nov 26, Srinivasan and Singh highlighted their opposition to SDTT Circular No 113, issued on Nov 25, authorising the legal action. Three trustees supported the resolution despite objections from both vice-chairmen.

Tata Trust's Proposed Injunction Raises Concerns Over RBI Listing Compliance

The proposed lawsuit challenges the Tata Sons board's Sept 17 resolution approving the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman.

However, Srinivasan and Singh have expressed reservations over the broader interim relief sought by the trust. The proposed injunction could prevent Tata Sons from implementing board resolutions without affirmative votes from a majority of directors covered under Article 104B of its articles of association.

Singh clarified that his objection concerned the scope and potential consequences of the proposed relief rather than the trust's right to pursue legitimate shareholder remedies.

He argued that deploying a public charitable trust's resources for such proceedings could interfere with Tata Sons' regulatory obligations.

The proposed injunction specifically covers the Nov 30 board meeting, where directors are expected to examine measures towards implementing the RBI-mandated listing.

Trustees Seek Inquiry Under Maharashtra Public Trusts Act

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022, requiring it to list by September 2025.

The central bank rejected the company's application to surrender its certificate of registration in September 2026 before reiterating the listing requirement through a communication dated Nov 16.

Srinivasan and Singh have requested an inquiry under Section 41B of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act and directions under Section 41A.

They have also sought temporary restrictions on further expenditure of trust funds towards securing the proposed injunction until an independent examination establishes its merits and fiduciary implications.

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