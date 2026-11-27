Delhi: Viral Okhla Video Shows Mother Cow Chases Motorcycle Carrying Calf; Police Say Owner's Son Was Taking It Home |

A video showing a mother cow frantically chasing a motorcycle carrying her calf through the streets of Abul Fazal Enclave in Delhi's Okhla has gone viral on social media, triggering concern over the animal's safety. However, the Delhi Police have clarified that the calf was being taken home by the cow owner's son and that both animals are safe.

Viral Video Shows Calf Being Carried On Motorcycle

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The footage shows two men on a motorcycle carrying a young calf, with the mother cow running behind them. Bystanders can be seen questioning the riders as the cow follows the vehicle through the locality. The video was widely shared on platforms such as X and Instagram, with animal welfare advocates and residents urging authorities to investigate and ensure the calf's safety.

Delhi Police Issues Clarification On Viral Video

Responding to the widespread concern, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South-East Delhi, issued a clarification on X after conducting an enquiry into the incident.

According to the police, the cow owner provided a written statement explaining that the calf, aged around three months, was unable to walk. His son was therefore carrying it on his motorcycle to take it home, while the mother cow followed them.

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The owner has confirmed that both the cow and the calf are safe, the police said. The department added that further verification, including examination of CCTV footage, is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police also urged people not to believe or circulate rumours and advised social media users to verify information through official sources before sharing it. The DCP's post included photographs showing a screengrab from the viral video, along with another image captioned 'Now', showing the mother cow and calf reunited.

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