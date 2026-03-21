 Cow Vigilante ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ Run Over By Truck In Mathura, Triggers Protest On Agra-Delhi Highway - VIDEO
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HomeIndiaCow Vigilante ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ Run Over By Truck In Mathura, Triggers Protest On Agra-Delhi Highway - VIDEO

Cow Vigilante ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ Run Over By Truck In Mathura, Triggers Protest On Agra-Delhi Highway - VIDEO

Cow vigilante Chandra Shekhar, known as Farsa Baba, died after being hit by a truck on the Agra–Delhi highway in Mathura early Saturday. Rumours of deliberate killing sparked protests, stone-pelting and a traffic jam. Police said the truck carried household goods and the incident may have been accidental, assuring a detailed probe.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
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Agra: A cow vigilante, Chandra Shekhar, popularly known as Farsa Baba, died in a road accident on the Agra–Delhi highway near Mathura at around 4 am on Saturday, triggering a massive protest and a traffic jam on the highway by angry supporters, which was brought under control by the afternoon.

Baba's supporters claim that he was run over by cow smugglers when he tried to stop a truck allegedly carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area.

The Mathura district administration said that Baba, along with a disciple, had stopped a container truck on the highway. The vehicle, bearing a Nagaland registration number, was intercepted on suspicion of carrying cows. However, upon inspection, it was found to be transporting soap, phenyl and shampoo. Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar has said the incident may have been accidental.

After the incident, rumours spread that Farsa Baba had been deliberately killed, triggering a road blockade and stone-pelting, which caused damage to cars and trucks.

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Officials rushed to the scene, worked to calm the situation, and assured the public that a proper investigation would be conducted, according to the Mathura administration.

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