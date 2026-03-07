UP CM Yogi Adityanath Boosts Healthcare, Reviews Braj Development Projects During Agra-Mathura Visit

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Agra/Mathura: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on an important visit to the historic city of Agra and the religious city of Mathura today. During the visit, he will present a major boost to healthcare services and also conduct a detailed review of development works and religious projects in the Braj region.

CM will begin his tour from Agra and is expected to arrive there at around 10 am. He will attend a program at Hotel Amar on Fatehabad Road. After this, he will inaugurate Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, located on National Highway 19.

The 250-bed tertiary care hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities. Advanced treatments and complex surgeries such as cardiac care, neurosurgery, liver and kidney transplants and critical care services will be available under one roof. With expert doctors and quality nursing services, the hospital is expected to become a major healthcare center for Agra and nearby districts.

After completing the Agra program, CM will leave for Mathura. There, he will chair an important review meeting of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad at the regional office auditorium of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The meeting, expected to last about an hour, will review the progress of development projects, beautification works and facilities for pilgrims in the Mathura-Vrindavan area.

After reviewing the development works, CM will visit Annapurna Rasoi located near Jaipur Temple on Mathura-Vrindavan road. This two-storey facility, built by Braj Teerth Development Council with support from 'Mangalmay Parivar Nyas', provides free satvik meals and prasad to pilgrims. CM Yogi will review the arrangements and inspect the quality of food served to devotees.

In the final phase of his visit, CM will visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, where he will perform traditional darshan and pooja in the 'Garbhagriha' and 'Keshav Dev Temple'.

After completing the religious rituals, CM is scheduled to depart for Lucknow by government helicopter at around 5 pm.