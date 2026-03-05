Yogi Government’s Vidyut Sakhi Yojana Empowers Rural Women, Collects ₹3,250 Crore Electricity Bills Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, state government is setting new benchmarks in women’s empowerment. 'Vidyut Sakhi Yojana' of Yogi government is not only bringing light into the lives of rural women but is also strengthening them economically.

So far, these rural women have collected more than ₹3,250 crore in electricity bills through their dedication and hard work, setting an unprecedented record that has become a strong model of women’s empowerment. At present, 30,000 women have been registered as Vidyut Sakhis in the state. Among them, more than 15,000 women are actively deployed in the field, visiting households to collect electricity bills.

Yogi government plans to deploy the remaining registered women soon after their training and other formalities are completed, creating a new example of self-reliance in rural energy services. The scheme has emerged as a strong and respectable source of income for women.

Under this scheme, 'Vidyut Sakhis' in rural areas receive a commission of ₹20 on electricity bill collections up to ₹2,000, while a 1% commission is provided on bills exceeding ₹2,000. Through this initiative, thousands of 'Didis' in villages have now become lakhpatis and their respect and recognition within their families and communities have significantly increased.

The objective of this scheme in Uttar Pradesh was to empower women associated with self-help groups in rural areas by engaging them as electricity bill collection agents. As a result of this successful initiative, rural consumers no longer need to stand in long queues, making bill payments easier for them. At the same time, the scheme has proven to be an excellent source of employment and empowerment for women.