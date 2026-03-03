Yogi Govt Turns Uttar Pradesh Into ‘Green State’ With 242 Crore Saplings In 9 Years

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: While transforming Uttar Pradesh into a leading state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also established its identity as a ‘Green State.’ Over the past nine years, more than 242 crore saplings have been planted across the state. Uttar Pradesh’s forest cover has increased by 559.19 square kilometers. Last year, a record 37.21 crore saplings were planted in a single day on July 9 alone.

On Sunday, during the ‘Mega Plantation Drive’ held in the Sujabad Domri area of Varanasi, residents of Kashi planted 2,51,446 saplings within just one hour. A judge from Guinness World Records, Rishinath, presented the certificate to Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal. The CM Yogi government has already begun preparations to plant over 35 crore saplings again in 2026.

After assuming office in 2017, CM Yogi personally prioritized increasing greenery in the state. Whether on World Environment Day on June 5 or during monsoon plantation drives, he has led the campaign from the front. Before each plantation drive, he conducts review meetings and personally participates in planting saplings across various districts.

As a result of sustained efforts, over 242 crore saplings have been planted in nine years, resulting in a measurable increase in forest cover. According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, Uttar Pradesh’s forest cover has increased by 559.19 square kilometers.

Under a special initiative, 18,348 children born between July 1 and 7, 2025, were awarded ‘Green Gold Certificates,’ and their parents were given saplings of timber, fruit-bearing, and moringa species. The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign also received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The modern ‘urban forest’ developed across 350 bighas in Sujabad Domri has enhanced the nation’s prestige globally. Earlier, on March 10, 2018, China’s Henan Provincial Committee and Henan Xifange Greening Engineering Company had set a world record by planting 1,53,981 saplings.

The Yogi government has begun preparations for another large-scale plantation drive in the monsoon of 2026, with a proposed target of 35 crore saplings. The Forest and Environment Department has issued instructions to nurseries, departments, and districts for advance preparations.

In the recently presented budget, ₹800 crore has been proposed for the Social Forestry Scheme, ₹220 crore for Nursery Management, and ₹189 crore for the State Compensatory Afforestation Scheme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the state’s green cover be increased to 15 percent by 2030. This goal can only be achieved by turning plantation efforts into a mass movement.

With this vision, the Forest Department launched the ‘Green Chaupal’ initiative to ensure active public participation in environmental conservation. In collaboration with various departments, Green Chaupals have been formed and organized in over 15,000 villages at the Gram Sabha level. These meetings are chaired by the Gram Pradhan and include representatives from all sections of society. Meetings are mandatorily held at least once a month.