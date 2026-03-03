UP CM Yogi Adityanath Immerses In Gau Seva At Gorakhnath Temple During Visit

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning, after holding Janata Darshan and serving the public, also immersed himself in cow service at the temple’s cowshed. Calling the cows and cattle by their names and affectionately patting them, he showered them with love, fed them jaggery and roti, and instructed the cowshed workers to ensure proper care of the cattle.

On Tuesday morning during his visit to the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi followed his traditional routine. He offered prayers to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath Temple and bowed his head at the samadhi of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, to seek blessings.

Whenever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at the Gorakhnath Temple, cow service remains an integral part of his daily routine. On Tuesday morning as well, while touring the temple region, he reached the cowshed and spent some time there.

At the cowshed, CM Yogi moved around calling the cattle by names such as Shyama, Gauri, Ganga and Bhola. His voice is familiar to these cattle. Hearing his affectionate call, several of them came running and jumping towards him.

CM Yogi Adityanath gently stroked their foreheads, showered them with affection and fed them jaggery and roti with his own hands. In the same sequence, he lovingly patted Nandi named Bhole and fed him jaggery and roti.

He first cleaned the dust and dirt from Bhole’s body with his own hands and then instructed a cowshed worker to wipe Bhole’s body with a dry cloth. At the temple cowshed, CM Yogi also showered affection on a peacock and fed it roti with his own hands.